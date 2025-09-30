Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 1-26: CH-53 Heavy Lift

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bullard 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct heavy lift exercises as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Auxiliary Airfield 2 near Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 30, 2025. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984219
    VIRIN: 250930-M-AC487-1001
    Filename: DOD_111338398
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-26: CH-53 Heavy Lift, by Cpl Brian Bullard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heavy lift
    WTI
    CH-53K King Stallion
    USMC
    CH-53E Super Stallion

