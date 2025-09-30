U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct heavy lift exercises as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Auxiliary Airfield 2 near Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 30, 2025. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984219
|VIRIN:
|250930-M-AC487-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111338398
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WTI 1-26: CH-53 Heavy Lift, by Cpl Brian Bullard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.