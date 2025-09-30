Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38 Years of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command is one of eleven combatant commands, USTRANSCOM was established in 1987, and has six unified command plans, and four component commands, all of which make their history rich with success. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984204
    VIRIN: 251001-F-MV819-1007
    Filename: DOD_111338095
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

