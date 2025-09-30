Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a live fire exercise with the SGT STOUT (Stryker A1 M-SHORAD) vehicle in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sep. 23, 2025. The SGT STOUT vehicle provides lethal, mobile, and survivable air defense against an array of aerial threats for the "Fighting Aces" Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984196
    VIRIN: 250923-A-SS410-1001
    Filename: DOD_111337961
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 4-60th ADA SGT STOUT LFX, by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    Phantom Warrior
    Field Artillerey
    75th FA BDE
    Tough As Diamond
    FiresStrong

