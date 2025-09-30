Marines with VMGR-252 deploy from MCAS Cherry Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 23, 2025. Marines with VMGR-252 deployed from MCAS Cherry Point to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN) as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)