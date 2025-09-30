Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with VMGR-252 deploy from MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 23, 2025. Marines with VMGR-252 deployed from MCAS Cherry Point to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN) as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with VMGR-252 deploy from MCAS Cherry Point, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    farewell
    VMGR-252
    KC-130 Hercules
    USMC News
    deployment

