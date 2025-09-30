Marines with VMGR-252 deploy from MCAS Cherry Point

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 23, 2025. Marines with VMGR-252 deployed from MCAS Cherry Point to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN) as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|09.23.2025
|10.01.2025 15:54
|B-Roll
|984185
|250923-M-DY519-1001
|DOD_111337752
|00:03:22
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
