    U.S. Marine Corps Desert Storm Uniform Reel

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Breysson VillacortaCompa wears the Marine Desert Operation uniform during the Marine Corps 250th Ball Pageant, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 3, 2025. Villacorta, combat graphic design specialist with Headquarters, Marine Forces Reserve, participated in this pageant to honor every era of the Marine Corps past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Expressive Violin" by Elonix /https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984184
    VIRIN: 250929-M-MO302-1015
    Filename: DOD_111337730
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Desert Storm Uniform Reel, by Cpl Isaiah Smith and Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    traditions
    USMC
    250thMarineCorpsBirthday
    250thBallPageant

