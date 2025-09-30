U.S. Marine Corps Mexican-American War Uniform Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Cruz wears the Mexican-American Warr uniform during the Marine Corps 250th Ball Pageant, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 3, 2025. Cruz, a data systems administrator with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, participated in this pageant to honor every era of the Marine Corps past, present and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Expressive Violin" by Elonix /https://stock.adobe.com/