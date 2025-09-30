Hungary hosts its largest military exercise

Exercise Adaptive Hussars 2025 was the Hungarian Defence Forces’ (HDF) largest and most complex military exercise aimed at enhancing defence capabilities along with NATO defence plans and procedures.
It is the most significant training exercise of the HDF since its accession to NATO in 1999 and is designed to promote cooperation between all NATO members that make up NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Hungary.
The exercise was built on a simulated but realistic training scenario posing a security threat from the eastern
direction, challenging national and regional defence readiness. Hungarian forces were working alongside their Italian, Croatian and Turkish counterparts, as well as showcased some of the Hungarian Defence Forces’ latest technical capabilities.
Footage includes kinetic live-fire activities as well as an interview with General Gábor Böröndi, Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces.
