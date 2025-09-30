Suicide Awareness: Recognizing the Signs and Seeking Help

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Suicide Awareness video featuring Chief Religious Program Specialist Jason Cooper, Force Religious Program Specialist for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and Lt. John Junker, clinical psychologist for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Naples, discussing their personal and professional experience with suicide, depression, and behavioral health resources available in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy. Video clips pulled from various commands, derived from DVIDS).