    Suicide Awareness: Recognizing the Signs and Seeking Help

    ITALY

    09.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Suicide Awareness video featuring Chief Religious Program Specialist Jason Cooper, Force Religious Program Specialist for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and Lt. John Junker, clinical psychologist for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Naples, discussing their personal and professional experience with suicide, depression, and behavioral health resources available in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy. Video clips pulled from various commands, derived from DVIDS).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 09:19
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: IT

    Suicide Awareness
    suicide

