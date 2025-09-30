Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen construct storage unit with 3D concrete printer

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the 175th Civil Engineer Squadron utilized their Expeditionary 3D Concrete Printer to build a storage unit at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, September 5 through 13, 2025. This is the first full-unit build constructed by the squadron using this technology, fully operated and completed in an outdoor environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 09:00
    Warfield Air National Guard Base
    175th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Maryland Air National Guard

