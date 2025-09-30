Maryland Air National Guardsmen construct storage unit with 3D concrete printer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 175th Civil Engineer Squadron utilized their Expeditionary 3D Concrete Printer to build a storage unit at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, September 5 through 13, 2025. This is the first full-unit build constructed by the squadron using this technology, fully operated and completed in an outdoor environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)