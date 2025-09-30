Members of the 175th Civil Engineer Squadron utilized their Expeditionary 3D Concrete Printer to build a storage unit at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, September 5 through 13, 2025. This is the first full-unit build constructed by the squadron using this technology, fully operated and completed in an outdoor environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 09:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|984159
|VIRIN:
|251001-Z-UO452-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111337419
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland Air National Guardsmen construct storage unit with 3D concrete printer, by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
