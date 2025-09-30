USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits to its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. America is the lead ship of its class, optimized for aviation operations and capable of embarking more than 1,600 Marines in support of combat operations and humanitarian missions. The ship is currently assigned to the U.S. 3rd Fleet and homeported in San Diego.