    USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits to its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. America is the lead ship of its class, optimized for aviation operations and capable of embarking more than 1,600 Marines in support of combat operations and humanitarian missions. The ship is currently assigned to the U.S. 3rd Fleet and homeported in San Diego.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 20:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984141
    VIRIN: 250925-N-FC892-1001
    Filename: DOD_111336764
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

