The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits to its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. America is the lead ship of its class, optimized for aviation operations and capable of embarking more than 1,600 Marines in support of combat operations and humanitarian missions. The ship is currently assigned to the U.S. 3rd Fleet and homeported in San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 20:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984141
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-FC892-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111336764
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Change to San Diego, by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.