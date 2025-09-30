Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troops from the Mississippi National Guard get deputized for the Washington, D.C. mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Troops with the Mississippi National Guard are deputized as U.S. Marshals at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 19:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Troops from the Mississippi National Guard get deputized for the Washington, D.C. mission, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, National Guard, JTFDC, DCSafeAndBeautiful, DistrictofColumbia, MSARNG

