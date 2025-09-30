Troops with the Mississippi National Guard are deputized as U.S. Marshals at the D.C. National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984134
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-LK770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111336707
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Troops from the Mississippi National Guard get deputized for the Washington, D.C. mission, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
