2025 Marine Mud Run

U.S. Marines, poolees, and candidates with Marine Corps Recruiting Station Nashville, 4th Marine Corps District, maneuver through obstacles during the Marine Corps Mud Run at Montvale Springs Retreat, Maryville, Tennessee, Sept. 27, 2025. The mud run served as an opportunity for future Marines to build camaraderie and experience firsthand some of the rigors they will face during recruit training and officer candidate school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Skyler M. Harris)