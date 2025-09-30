Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Marine Mud Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Skyler Harris 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines, poolees, and candidates with Marine Corps Recruiting Station Nashville, 4th Marine Corps District, maneuver through obstacles during the Marine Corps Mud Run at Montvale Springs Retreat, Maryville, Tennessee, Sept. 27, 2025. The mud run served as an opportunity for future Marines to build camaraderie and experience firsthand some of the rigors they will face during recruit training and officer candidate school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Skyler M. Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984133
    VIRIN: 250927-M-RC464-1002
    Filename: DOD_111336596
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Marine Mud Run, by Sgt Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, Recruiting Station Nashville, Marine Mud Run, 4th Marine Corps District, Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download