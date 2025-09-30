[This version contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]
U.S. Air Force partnership with Disney Plus film "Elio" resonates with U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. TSgt. Melvin Smith II, talks about how he relates to the film, personally and professionally.
Featured personnel:
Tech. Sgt. Melvin Smith II, USSF
Command Action Group, Space Base Delta 3
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984130
|VIRIN:
|250917-X-GT718-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111336592
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian Smith relates to Disney plus film "Elio" [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
