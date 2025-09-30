Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Smith relates to Disney plus film "Elio" [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    [This version contains SBD3 lower-third graphic]

    U.S. Air Force partnership with Disney Plus film "Elio" resonates with U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. TSgt. Melvin Smith II, talks about how he relates to the film, personally and professionally.

    Featured personnel:

    Tech. Sgt. Melvin Smith II, USSF
    Command Action Group, Space Base Delta 3

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984130
    VIRIN: 250917-X-GT718-1005
    Filename: DOD_111336592
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Smith relates to Disney plus film "Elio" [contains SBD3 lower-third graphic], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

