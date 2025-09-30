27th SOW celebrates 18th activation anniversary

A video depicts Airmen and aircraft assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing over the past 18 years at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. On October 1, 2007, Air Force Special Operations Command activated the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984127
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-NB682-1001
|PIN:
|250930
|Filename:
|DOD_111336559
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
