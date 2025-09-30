Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th SOW celebrates 18th activation anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A video depicts Airmen and aircraft assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing over the past 18 years at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 2025. On October 1, 2007, Air Force Special Operations Command activated the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984127
    VIRIN: 250930-F-NB682-1001
    PIN: 250930
    Filename: DOD_111336559
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th SOW celebrates 18th activation anniversary, by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download