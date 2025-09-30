Released//Maj. Nathanael Callon
Chief, Public Affairs
628th Air Base Wing/Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs
nathanael.callon@us.af.mil
843-963-5608
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984105
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-RS563-5171
|Filename:
|DOD_111336090
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB CHS | Faces of our Force, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.