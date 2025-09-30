Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 POW/MIA Walk-Run-Vigil, Luke Air Force Base, AZ

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilians, and base leadership participate in the 2025 POW/MIA 24-hour vigil, walk, and run, Sept. 18-19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event honored America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action, recognizing their sacrifice and unwavering service to the nation. The vigil began with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Reginald Trujillo, 944th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander. Throughout the 24-hour period, participants took turns running or walking in continuous motion to symbolize remembrance and resilience. Two Airmen, Staff Sgt. Ricardo Brown and Airman 1st Class Thomas Gordon, were recognized for completing the full 24-hour run. The event concluded with a closing ceremony led by Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, reaffirming the commitment to never forget those who have not returned home. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:28
    Location: GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US

    56th Fighter Wing
    944th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force (Armed Force)
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    Military
    POW/MIA

