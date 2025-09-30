2025 POW/MIA Walk-Run-Vigil, Luke Air Force Base, AZ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilians, and base leadership participate in the 2025 POW/MIA 24-hour vigil, walk, and run, Sept. 18-19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event honored America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action, recognizing their sacrifice and unwavering service to the nation. The vigil began with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Reginald Trujillo, 944th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander. Throughout the 24-hour period, participants took turns running or walking in continuous motion to symbolize remembrance and resilience. Two Airmen, Staff Sgt. Ricardo Brown and Airman 1st Class Thomas Gordon, were recognized for completing the full 24-hour run. The event concluded with a closing ceremony led by Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, reaffirming the commitment to never forget those who have not returned home. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)