    JB CHS - Faces of our Force

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diandra Velasquez, 628th Medical Group Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic medical technician, speaks of her dedication to her job and the team Charleston community in a video interview at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2025. The faces of our force campaign showcase the servicemembers that enable JB CHS to operate as the nation's power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984102
    VIRIN: 250904-F-RS563-5861
    Filename: DOD_111336068
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB CHS - Faces of our Force, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

