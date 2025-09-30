U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diandra Velasquez, 628th Medical Group Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic medical technician, speaks of her dedication to her job and the team Charleston community in a video interview at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2025. The faces of our force campaign showcase the servicemembers that enable JB CHS to operate as the nation's power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|984102
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-RS563-5861
|Filename:
|DOD_111336068
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB CHS - Faces of our Force, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
