JB CHS - Faces of our Force

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diandra Velasquez, 628th Medical Group Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic medical technician, speaks of her dedication to her job and the team Charleston community in a video interview at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2025. The faces of our force campaign showcase the servicemembers that enable JB CHS to operate as the nation's power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)