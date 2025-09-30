ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Airman Leadership School and Forged56 establish and secure their Forward Operating Base during an overnight Ability to Survive and Operate field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This capstone event, the largest field exercise in ALS history, featured volunteers acting as role-players and injured civilians to immerse students in realistic scenarios, preparing them to be adaptable leaders for the next mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984092
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-KD516-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111335714
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
