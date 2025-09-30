Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics B-Roll

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Airman Leadership School and Forged56 establish and secure their Forward Operating Base during an overnight Ability to Survive and Operate field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This capstone event, the largest field exercise in ALS history, featured volunteers acting as role-players and injured civilians to immerse students in realistic scenarios, preparing them to be adaptable leaders for the next mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984092
    VIRIN: 250918-F-KD516-3001
    Filename: DOD_111335714
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics B-Roll, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Fighter Wing
    Airman Leadership School
    Luke Air Foce Base
    field training
    Forged56
    Overnight Exercise

