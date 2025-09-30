Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025: Different Uniforms, One Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines and Sailors trained alongside allies and partner-nation marines and naval infantry during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, Sept. 12–Oct. 6, 2025. Events included visit, board, search and seizure, live-fire ranges, amphibious ship-to-shore movement, urban operations and water survival to enhance interoperability, maritime domain awareness and regional security. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise since since it was conceived in 1959. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AdobeStock. Public-domain scores sourced via the International Music Score Library Project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984085
    VIRIN: 250912-M-PV411-1002
    Filename: DOD_111335684
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Different Uniforms, One Team, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS 2025
    MFSUNITAS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download