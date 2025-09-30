UNITAS 2025: Different Uniforms, One Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors trained alongside allies and partner-nation marines and naval infantry during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, Sept. 12–Oct. 6, 2025. Events included visit, board, search and seizure, live-fire ranges, amphibious ship-to-shore movement, urban operations and water survival to enhance interoperability, maritime domain awareness and regional security. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise since since it was conceived in 1959. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)



The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AdobeStock. Public-domain scores sourced via the International Music Score Library Project.