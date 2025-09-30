UNITAS 2025: Different Uniforms, One Team

U.S. Marines and Sailors trained alongside allies and partner-nation marines and naval infantry during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, Sept. 12–Oct. 6, 2025. Events included visit, board, search and seizure, live-fire ranges, amphibious ship-to-shore movement, urban operations and water survival to enhance interoperability, maritime domain awareness and regional security. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise since since it was conceived in 1959. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from AdobeStock. Public-domain scores sourced via the International Music Score Library Project.
