QuEST (2025-08-08) Intern “Rising Talent” Outbrief Presentations

In this edition of QuEST, highlights our in-house rising talent



Pain experiences of humans are still widely researched and debated, but using what we currently know about a pain experience can lead to further development of uses of AI in real life scenarios. By comparing pain experiences in humans and the sensed stress, mechanical breakdown, and other factors that affect collaborative combat aircrafts (CCAs), how can we further develop CCAs to be more capable of completing not only their own jobs, but also more capable of being assets in reaching a target or completing a mission other than their own? In other words, how do we make CCAs antifragile rather than unbreakable? Comparisons will be drawn between human anatomy and physiology and CCAs in order to determine possible future routes.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



-Natalie “Chronic” Ryan-Summer intern

-Pain and CCAs: Summer 2025

-4th summer with ACT3 and Cap as a mentor

-Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)

-Possibilities

-Possible Failures

-Consequences

-Human Pain

-Gate Control Theory

-Muscle Hypertrophy

-Antifragility

-Making CCAs Antifragile

-Use of Pain

-QuEST Contributions

-CCAs

-William “Bedcheck” Crane

-An Applied Category Theoretic Approach to the Compositional Optimizations of Co-Design Problems

-A Definition of Co-Design, and Co-Design Problems

-How to Become God, Step One

-A Need for Compositional Optimization

-How to Become a God, Step Two

-Methodology: Modeling via Job-Shop Scheduling Problem (JSSP)

-Applied Category Theory (ACT) as the Language of Compositional Design: formalizing co-design through categorical structure

-And Now Implementation - Algebraic Julia & Catlab.jl

-Lessons Learned -> Embrace Humility

-My Question on Qualia

-1st Lt Cameron Goodbar

-Emergent Synergy: A functional Interpretation of Consciousness

-Bottom Line Up Front

-Let’s back Up

-Let’s Start Small

-Moving Up the Chain

-Off We Go…