    PNSY FRT Training B-Roll

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (September 19, 2025)

    Training in Action!

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Facility Response Team (FRT) recently conducted its annual oil spill response exercise several miles upriver from the shipyard — deploying a high-speed containment system designed to trap oil and debris on the water’s surface.

    This vital training supports our commitment to environmental protection and emergency preparedness.

    Special thanks to those involved:

    • NH Department of Environmental Services
    • U.S. Coast Guard Station New Castle
    • U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – Northeast District Southern Region
    • Eliot Police Department

    Together, we’re keeping our waterways clean and our communities safe.

    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY FRT Training B-Roll, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    #USNavy #Teamwork #Preparedness #Navy250

