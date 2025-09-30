PNSY FRT Training B-Roll

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (September 19, 2025)
Training in Action!
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Facility Response Team (FRT) recently conducted its annual oil spill response exercise several miles upriver from the shipyard — deploying a high-speed containment system designed to trap oil and debris on the water’s surface.
This vital training supports our commitment to environmental protection and emergency preparedness.
Special thanks to those involved:
• NH Department of Environmental Services
• U.S. Coast Guard Station New Castle
• U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – Northeast District Southern Region
• Eliot Police Department
Together, we’re keeping our waterways clean and our communities safe.
(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer/released)
