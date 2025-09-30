Summer 2025 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

Shot list:
00:00 - 00:04: Section 62
00:05 - 03:02: Columbarium Court Shelters and Columbarium Court 4
03:03 - 06:44: Section 60/Section 12
06:45 - 07:00: Section 31
07:01 - 08:21: Military Women's Memorial
08:22 - 10:24: Section 31 (facing Arlington House)
10:25 - 14:10: Military Women's Memorial Fountain and Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Avenue Entrance
14:11 - 15:22: Section 2 (Near Crook Walk)
15:23 - 16:26: Section 33 & Arlington House from Roosevelt Drive
16:27 - 17:24: McClellan Gate from Grant Drive from Section 12
17:25 - 22:10: Miles Drive (Section 3) Perspective over Arlington National Cemetery
22:11 - 29:34: Sections 80, 81, 82, and 83 panoramic and Columbarium Court 10 and 11 (Lewis Drive)
29:35 - 30:07: Section 4 facing Southern Expansion/Air Force Memorial
30:09 - 30:44: Section 2 facing Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984054
|VIRIN:
|250801-A-YL265-2869
|Filename:
|DOD_111335248
|Length:
|00:30:46
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
