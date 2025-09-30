Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer 2025 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Shot list:
    00:00 - 00:04: Section 62
    00:05 - 03:02: Columbarium Court Shelters and Columbarium Court 4
    03:03 - 06:44: Section 60/Section 12
    06:45 - 07:00: Section 31
    07:01 - 08:21: Military Women's Memorial
    08:22 - 10:24: Section 31 (facing Arlington House)
    10:25 - 14:10: Military Women's Memorial Fountain and Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Avenue Entrance
    14:11 - 15:22: Section 2 (Near Crook Walk)
    15:23 - 16:26: Section 33 & Arlington House from Roosevelt Drive
    16:27 - 17:24: McClellan Gate from Grant Drive from Section 12
    17:25 - 22:10: Miles Drive (Section 3) Perspective over Arlington National Cemetery
    22:11 - 29:34: Sections 80, 81, 82, and 83 panoramic and Columbarium Court 10 and 11 (Lewis Drive)
    29:35 - 30:07: Section 4 facing Southern Expansion/Air Force Memorial
    30:09 - 30:44: Section 2 facing Washington D.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984054
    VIRIN: 250801-A-YL265-2869
    Filename: DOD_111335248
    Length: 00:30:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer 2025 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download