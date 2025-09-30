Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Joy of Energy Conservation - Appliances

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Ross Bob explains the impact that Wright-Patt personnel can have on base-wide energy costs by unplugging appliances when not in use, Sept. 30, 2025, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each small act of conservation contributes to a larger impact that reduces spending and strengthens our mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Dylan Kaericher, Jeffery Harris and Cliff Thoroughman)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984053
    VIRIN: 250930-F-VE661-1819
    Filename: DOD_111335216
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    energy conservation
    efficiency
    energy saving
    WPAFB

