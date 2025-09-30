Ross Bob explains the impact that Wright-Patt personnel can have on base-wide energy costs by unplugging appliances when not in use, Sept. 30, 2025, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each small act of conservation contributes to a larger impact that reduces spending and strengthens our mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Dylan Kaericher, Jeffery Harris and Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984053
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-VE661-1819
|Filename:
|DOD_111335216
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Joy of Energy Conservation - Appliances, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
