U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Medeiros, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defender, gives a shoutout to the University of Texas Longhorns football team while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|984038
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-NI494-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111334952
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW NCAA/ESPN College Football Shoutout #1, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.