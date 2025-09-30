Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Social Media Excerpt - Stars and Stripes

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250929-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 29, 2025) - AFN Naples social media video highlighting Victoria Avila with Stars and Stripes discussing about topics included in the their Winter/Fall edition for Stripes Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Dante Battle)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984028
    VIRIN: 250930-N-PS829-1001
    Filename: DOD_111334731
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Excerpt - Stars and Stripes, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

