250929-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 29, 2025) - AFN Naples social media video highlighting Victoria Avila with Stars and Stripes discussing about topics included in the their Winter/Fall edition for Stripes Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Dante Battle)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984028
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111334731
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Social Media Excerpt - Stars and Stripes, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.