Yellow Sands B-Roll Stringer

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared for takeoff during exercise Yellow Sands in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. Yellow Sands 2025 is an Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise designed to enhance the Coalition’s capacity to counter adversary Unmanned Aerial Systems and increase the lethality between the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin)