    Yellow Sands B-Roll Stringer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing are prepared for takeoff during exercise Yellow Sands in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2025. Yellow Sands 2025 is an Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise designed to enhance the Coalition’s capacity to counter adversary Unmanned Aerial Systems and increase the lethality between the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee and Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984023
    VIRIN: 250603-F-RN612-2920
    Filename: DOD_111334598
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yellow Sands B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    AFCENT
    Yellow Sands 2025
    CENTCOM
    F-15E

