Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band Social Media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs for coalition partners and allies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Musical engagement is an expression of AFCENT's commitment to a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984021
    VIRIN: 250520-F-RN612-1080
    Filename: DOD_111334487
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band Social Media Reel, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT band
    AFCENT
    music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download