The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs for coalition partners and allies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Musical engagement is an expression of AFCENT's commitment to a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984021
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-RN612-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_111334487
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Band Social Media Reel, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
