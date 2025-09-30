POL B-Roll Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force petroleum, oils and lubricants Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron unload fuel from delivery trucks, test the fuel for contaminants, and fill up their own trucks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 3, 2025. POL Airmen are essential to mission success, whether it be fueling up trucks to deliver supplies or jets to deliver airpower—they keep operations moving. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)