    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    A b-roll compilation of USS America (LHA 6) arriving at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego, and friends and family greeting Sailors on the pier, Sept. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 23:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    homecoming celebration
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    homecoming 2025

