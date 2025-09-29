Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Reactivates at Kunsan AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    The 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron reactivated after 79 years, September 29, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 431st ERS now stands as the first United States Forces Korea MQ-9 squadron, expanding the 8th Fighter Wing’s reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 984003
    VIRIN: 250929-F-RL243-7841
    Filename: DOD_111334201
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Reactivates at Kunsan AB, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download