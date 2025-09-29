The 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Reactivates at Kunsan AB

The 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron reactivated after 79 years, September 29, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 431st ERS now stands as the first United States Forces Korea MQ-9 squadron, expanding the 8th Fighter Wing’s reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 22:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
