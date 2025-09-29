U.S. service members across the Department of War weigh in for the All Services Combatives Tournament at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2025. The two-day tournament will determine which branch has the best warfighters in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 23:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984002
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111334200
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 All Services Combatives Tournament, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
