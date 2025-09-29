2025 All Services Combatives Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members across the Department of War weigh in for the All Services Combatives Tournament at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2025. The two-day tournament will determine which branch has the best warfighters in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)