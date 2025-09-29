Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Sailors Send Navy 250th Birthday Messages

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    Aviation Rescue Swimmer 1st Class Giutsi Rodriguez, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, sends the Navy a 250th birthday message. A birthday video message in landscape orientation. The Navy celebrates its 250th birthday during a series of commemorations, including leadership outreach events, multilateral exercises, and community engagements of varying scope and duration.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984000
    VIRIN: 250922-N-RF885-1300
    Filename: DOD_111334196
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    recruiting
    Miami-Dade County
    Special warfare operators
    birthday
    Navy250th

