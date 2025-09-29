Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Prefectural Police, 10th Support Group combat drunk driving

    YOMITAN, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, commander of the 10th Support Group, and Maj. Michael Clark, 10th SG logistics officer in charge, speak at the Okinawa Prefectural Police’s (OPP) Traffic Planning Division’s Drinking and Driving Experience held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. The OPP invited U.S. Army partners to the Kadena Driving School to experience first-hand the effects of drunken driving, raising awareness about its dangers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 983993
    VIRIN: 250925-F-DD647-1001
    Filename: DOD_111334090
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOMITAN, JP

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    10th Support Group
    US Army Garrison Okinawa
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    US Army
    American Forces Pacific

