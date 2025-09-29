U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, commander of the 10th Support Group, and Maj. Michael Clark, 10th SG logistics officer in charge, speak at the Okinawa Prefectural Police’s (OPP) Traffic Planning Division’s Drinking and Driving Experience held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. The OPP invited U.S. Army partners to the Kadena Driving School to experience first-hand the effects of drunken driving, raising awareness about its dangers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 22:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|983993
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-DD647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111334090
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOMITAN, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Prefectural Police, 10th Support Group combat drunk driving, by TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.