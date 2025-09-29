Okinawa Prefectural Police, 10th Support Group combat drunk driving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, commander of the 10th Support Group, and Maj. Michael Clark, 10th SG logistics officer in charge, speak at the Okinawa Prefectural Police’s (OPP) Traffic Planning Division’s Drinking and Driving Experience held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025. The OPP invited U.S. Army partners to the Kadena Driving School to experience first-hand the effects of drunken driving, raising awareness about its dangers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen)