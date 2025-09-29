Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Icheon Landing Victory Commemoration Week

    INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    From September 12th to 15th, 2025, the 75th anniversary of the Incheon landing operation was commemorated with a multi-day event honoring Korean war veterans from the U.S. and R.O.K. highlights included a floral tribute, dinner, monument unveiling, and a dynamic amphibious assault reenactment featuring Republic of Korea service members, armored vehicles, watercraft, and helicopters. The event was widely attended by dignitaries, military personnel, and members of the public. U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command, delivered a speech emphasizing the enduring importance of the U.S.-R.O.K. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 21:24
    Location: INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    USFK
    Incheon
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

