The Icheon Landing Victory Commemoration Week

From September 12th to 15th, 2025, the 75th anniversary of the Incheon landing operation was commemorated with a multi-day event honoring Korean war veterans from the U.S. and R.O.K. highlights included a floral tribute, dinner, monument unveiling, and a dynamic amphibious assault reenactment featuring Republic of Korea service members, armored vehicles, watercraft, and helicopters. The event was widely attended by dignitaries, military personnel, and members of the public. U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command, delivered a speech emphasizing the enduring importance of the U.S.-R.O.K. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)