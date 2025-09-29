Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Debbie Page-Dumroese

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Here is your chance to meet Debbie Page-Dumroese, a Research Soil Scientist at Rocky Mountain Research Station. She is one of the researchers that is behind the new Science You Can Use Bulletin: Biochar Basics: An A-to-Z Guide to Biochar Production, Use, and Benefits. This “A-Z guide” highlights recent science and covers methods to make biochar on site, uses for biochar, and methods for application.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:52
    Location: US

