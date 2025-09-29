Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Danger Level: Low

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    When the fire danger is "low" it means that fuels do not ignite easily from small embers, but a more intense heat source, such as lightning, may start fires in duff or dry rotten wood. Fires in open, dry grasslands may burn easily a few hours after a rain, but most wood fires will spread slowly, creeping or smoldering. Control of fires is generally easy.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 981230
    VIRIN: 240208-U-D0276-1993
    Filename: DOD_111330963
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

