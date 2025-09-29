Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Danger Level: Moderate

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    When the fire danger is "moderate" it means that fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is usually pretty low. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately. Average fire intensity will be moderate except in heavy concentrations of fuel, which may burn hot. Fires are still not likely to become serious and are often easy to control.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 981229
    VIRIN: 240208-U-D0276-1404
    Filename: DOD_111330962
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

