When the fire danger is "moderate" it means that fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is usually pretty low. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately. Average fire intensity will be moderate except in heavy concentrations of fuel, which may burn hot. Fires are still not likely to become serious and are often easy to control.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|981229
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-1404
|Filename:
|DOD_111330962
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Danger Level: Moderate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.