    Fire Danger Level: High

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    When the fire danger is "high", fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 981228
    VIRIN: 240208-U-D0276-3539
    Filename: DOD_111330961
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

