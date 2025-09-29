When the fire danger is "high", fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|981228
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-3539
|Filename:
|DOD_111330961
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Danger Level: High, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.