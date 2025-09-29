Fire Danger Level: Very High

When the fire danger is "very high", fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|981227
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-3210
|Filename:
|DOD_111330960
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
