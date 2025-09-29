Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Danger Level: Extreme

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    When the fire danger is "extreme", fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious and can spread very quickly with intense burning. Small fires become big fires much faster than at the "very high" level. Spot fires are probable, with long-distance spotting likely. These fires are very difficult to fight and may become very dangerous and often last for several days.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 18:51
