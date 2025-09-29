Forest Service Celebrating Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday at 2024 Rose Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the Forest Service employees, mule trains, and lead mules Abby and Annie pulling the naturally decorated wagon in the 2024 Rose Parade with Associate Chief Angela Coleman, Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien, and of course, Smokey Bear. All the wagon signs are decorated in natural seeds — black and white sesame seeds, cornflower husk, and parsley. Happy 80th birthday, Smokey!