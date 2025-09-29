Forest Service Celebrating Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday at 2024 Rose Parade

Meet the Forest Service employees, mule trains, and lead mules Abby and Annie pulling the naturally decorated wagon in the 2024 Rose Parade with Associate Chief Angela Coleman, Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien, and of course, Smokey Bear. All the wagon signs are decorated in natural seeds — black and white sesame seeds, cornflower husk, and parsley. Happy 80th birthday, Smokey!
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980817
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-5989
|Filename:
|DOD_111330493
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
