    Forest Service Celebrating Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday at 2024 Rose Parade

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Meet the Forest Service employees, mule trains, and lead mules Abby and Annie pulling the naturally decorated wagon in the 2024 Rose Parade with Associate Chief Angela Coleman, Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien, and of course, Smokey Bear. All the wagon signs are decorated in natural seeds — black and white sesame seeds, cornflower husk, and parsley. Happy 80th birthday, Smokey!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980817
    VIRIN: 240208-U-D0276-5989
    Filename: DOD_111330493
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Celebrating Smokey Bear's 80th Birthday at 2024 Rose Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

