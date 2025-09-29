Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Rondon - Hope

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    CH (Maj.) Jose Rondon, brigade chaplain assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses the perspective of hope as it pertains to suicide awareness and prevention in the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. Rondon has experience in inspiring a sense of hope in soldiers around the world, and he believes that the preservation and maintenance of hope is essential to preserving the lives of Troopers struggling with physical or emotional dilemmas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 980643
    VIRIN: 250828-A-WV576-8770
    Filename: DOD_111329734
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: TEXAS, US

    First Team
    Blackjack Brigade
    2ABCT-1CD
    1st Cavalry Division
    chaplain
    Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month

