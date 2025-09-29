Chaplain Rondon - Hope

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CH (Maj.) Jose Rondon, brigade chaplain assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses the perspective of hope as it pertains to suicide awareness and prevention in the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. Rondon has experience in inspiring a sense of hope in soldiers around the world, and he believes that the preservation and maintenance of hope is essential to preserving the lives of Troopers struggling with physical or emotional dilemmas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)