    What is a GCE ⏐ Marine Expeditionary Unit - Video Series

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Sgt. Alexis French, Cpl. Vincent Needham, Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element, Marine Expeditionary Units conduct integrated operations across land, air, and sea to enhance readiness and rapid response capabilities. As forward-deployed sea-based crisis response forces, MEUs project power ashore, conduct amphibious operations, and enable joint objectives across a range of environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 980635
    VIRIN: 250929-M-FU507-1016
    Filename: DOD_111329650
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    MAGTF
    ARG MEU
    forward deploy
    Force Design
    MEU

