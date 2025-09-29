What is a GCE ⏐ Marine Expeditionary Unit - Video Series

U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element, Marine Expeditionary Units conduct integrated operations across land, air, and sea to enhance readiness and rapid response capabilities. As forward-deployed sea-based crisis response forces, MEUs project power ashore, conduct amphibious operations, and enable joint objectives across a range of environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|09.29.2025
|09.29.2025 13:53
|Video Productions
|980635
|250929-M-FU507-1016
|DOD_111329650
|00:10:08
|MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
