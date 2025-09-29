Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Dominic Cumberland 

    USDA Forest Service

    Mountain Lake Wilderness on the Eastern Divide RD of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests on September 26, 2025. Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards. 5 person crew working on post-Helene repair, clearing trails with fallen trees. (USDA Forest Service Video by Ginelle Heller)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980632
    VIRIN: 250926-O-JV130-2393
    Filename: DOD_111329586
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards, by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ax
    Hurrican Helene

