Nick Castellane, USACE St. Paul District project manager, talks about the Pool 2 protective island project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, is constructing a protective island in Pool 2, upstream of Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota. The goal of the protective island is to protect the existing embankment from wind and wave erosion.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|980601
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-AB038-8151
|Filename:
|DOD_111329256
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers constructs protective island in Pool 2, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.