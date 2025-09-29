Corps of Engineers constructs protective island in Pool 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nick Castellane, USACE St. Paul District project manager, talks about the Pool 2 protective island project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, is constructing a protective island in Pool 2, upstream of Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota. The goal of the protective island is to protect the existing embankment from wind and wave erosion.