Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers constructs protective island in Pool 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Nick Castellane, USACE St. Paul District project manager, talks about the Pool 2 protective island project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, is constructing a protective island in Pool 2, upstream of Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota. The goal of the protective island is to protect the existing embankment from wind and wave erosion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 980601
    VIRIN: 250917-A-AB038-8151
    Filename: DOD_111329256
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers constructs protective island in Pool 2, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mississippi valley division
    St. Paul District
    USACE
    navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download