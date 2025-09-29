Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins on Suicide Prevention

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    The Robins Integrated Resilience and Prevention Office discusses suicide prevention at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2025. IRPO stressed the importance of suicide prevention as everyone's responsibility during Suicide Prevention Month as part of their base-wide suicide prevention program, where all Team Robins can learn the appropriate techniques and gain access to resources to help themselves or others effectively deal with suicidal thoughts and actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 10:32
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Robins AFB
    community resources
    Suice Prevention Month
    78 ABW
    Integrated Resilience and Prevention Office

