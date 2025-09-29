The Robins Integrated Resilience and Prevention Office discusses suicide prevention at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2025. IRPO stressed the importance of suicide prevention as everyone's responsibility during Suicide Prevention Month as part of their base-wide suicide prevention program, where all Team Robins can learn the appropriate techniques and gain access to resources to help themselves or others effectively deal with suicidal thoughts and actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 10:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980594
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111329078
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Robins on Suicide Prevention, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.