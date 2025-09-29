Robins on Suicide Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Robins Integrated Resilience and Prevention Office discusses suicide prevention at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2025. IRPO stressed the importance of suicide prevention as everyone's responsibility during Suicide Prevention Month as part of their base-wide suicide prevention program, where all Team Robins can learn the appropriate techniques and gain access to resources to help themselves or others effectively deal with suicidal thoughts and actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)