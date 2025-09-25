Col. Vaughn Strong, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, the garrison’s senior enlisted advisor, along with Soldiers stationed in the Vicenza Military Community attend a remembrance ceremony joined by Italian officials in Padua, Italy to honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist on the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Memoria e Luce (Memory and Light) monument displaying a twisted steel beam salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center, which was donated by the United States to the Veneto Region and in turn to the City of Padua, highlighting the ongoing relationship between the two countries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 05:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980577
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-JH229-7394
|Filename:
|DOD_111328737
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PADUA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG-Italy honors 24th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks in Padua Clean Copy, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
