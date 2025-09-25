Incheon Victory Parade

New and old service members from U.S. and the Republic of Korea marched through Incheon, South Korea in the Victory Parade on September 14th, 2025. The parade was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the successful Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)
|09.13.2025
|09.29.2025 02:20
|B-Roll
|980566
|250914-A-BU869-5008
|DOD_111328604
|00:05:14
|KR
|0
|0
