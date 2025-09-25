Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incheon Victory Parade

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    New and old service members from U.S. and the Republic of Korea marched through Incheon, South Korea in the Victory Parade on September 14th, 2025. The parade was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the successful Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980566
    VIRIN: 250914-A-BU869-5008
    Filename: DOD_111328604
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incheon Victory Parade, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incheon
    victory parade
    INDOPACOM

