    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Guzman Interview

    GUAM

    09.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Guzman, Guam Army National Guard recruiter, gives out pop corn at Tiyan High School, Barrigada, Guam, Sept. 26, 2025. Guzman talked about what he learned about being a recruiter and his message to people before they consider joining.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 20:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 980552
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-XS820-2188
    Filename: DOD_111328400
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Guzman Interview, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam National Guard
    recruiter
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion

