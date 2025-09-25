Kadena Air Base Conducts Tsunami Evacuation Drill with Local Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lichelle Johnson, a reports and analysis clerk with the 18th Security Forces Squadron, speaks about a tsunami evacuation training exercise with local community members hosted by the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The exercise included members of the local Chatan community becoming familiar with established evacuation routes for when a tsunami strikes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)