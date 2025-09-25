Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Air Base Conducts Tsunami Evacuation Drill with Local Community

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lichelle Johnson, a reports and analysis clerk with the 18th Security Forces Squadron, speaks about a tsunami evacuation training exercise with local community members hosted by the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The exercise included members of the local Chatan community becoming familiar with established evacuation routes for when a tsunami strikes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 01:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980551
    VIRIN: 250919-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111328395
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

